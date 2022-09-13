Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220813-N-MZ836-1605 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 13, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) approaches the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) for landing Sept. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

