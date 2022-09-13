Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220913-N-EJ843-1011 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) return to the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 13, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

Date Taken: 09.13.2022 Location: BALTIC SEA