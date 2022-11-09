Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

    BALTIC SEA

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220911-N-VM474-1770 BALTIC SEA (Sep. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a 9/11 remembrance 5K run on ship’s flight deck Sep. 11, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 05:31
    Photo ID: 7415973
    VIRIN: 220911-N-VM474-1770
    Resolution: 3033x2022
    Size: 736.61 KB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    5K RUN
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

