Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220911-N-VM474-1770 BALTIC SEA (Sep. 11, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a 9/11 remembrance 5K run on ship’s flight deck Sep. 11, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Location: BALTIC SEA