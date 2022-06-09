USS Billings Conducts MK46 Weapons Shoot

220906-N-N3764-1001

Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 6, 2022) — Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brooke Christman operates a 30mm MK46 weapons system at a target of interest in the Caribbean Sea aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 6, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacob Walker/Released)

