    USS Billings Conducts MK46 Weapons Shoot

    USS Billings Conducts MK46 Weapons Shoot

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    09.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220906-N-N3764-1001
    Caribbean Sea - (Sept. 6, 2022) — Fire Controlman 2nd Class Brooke Christman operates a 30mm MK46 weapons system at a target of interest in the Caribbean Sea aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sept. 6, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Jacob Walker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 23:42
    Photo ID: 7415678
    VIRIN: 220906-N-N3764-1001
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 756.42 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts MK46 Weapons Shoot, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caribbean Sea
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings
    MK46 Weapons System

