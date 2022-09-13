Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialing it in

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Sunny Mitchell, officer-in-charge of recruiting and retention, U.S. Army Reserve Command, lines up a shot on the green at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 13, during the All Armed Forces Championship tournament. Armed Services members from around the country and the world are competing for top honors in the tournament to see which golfer and which branch of the military will take home the win. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 19:05
    Photo ID: 7415575
    VIRIN: 220913-A-BQ341-003
    Resolution: 3936x2257
    Size: 441.82 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Reserve
    Mitchell
    Army Reserve
    Golf
    All Armed Forces Golf

