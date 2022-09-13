Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rising Chef is Sailor in the Spotlight

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220913-N-AS200-4500 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 13, 2022 – Culinary Specialist (CS) 2nd Class Johnpaul Pedero, from Salem, New Hampshire, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), San Nicolas Island (SNI), has been recognized as the August 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Salem
    Home Town News
    San Nicolas Island
    Sailor in the Spotlight

