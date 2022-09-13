Rising Chef is Sailor in the Spotlight

220913-N-AS200-4500 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 13, 2022 – Culinary Specialist (CS) 2nd Class Johnpaul Pedero, from Salem, New Hampshire, assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), San Nicolas Island (SNI), has been recognized as the August 2022 Sailor in the Spotlight. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

