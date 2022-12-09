Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Naval Air Station Key West [Image 2 of 5]

    9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Naval Air Station Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220912-N-IW125-1074 KEY WEST, Fla. (Sep 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Selectees and Naval Air Station Key West Fire Department host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at NAS Key West’s Boca Chica Field Sep. 12, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

