9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Naval Air Station Key West

220912-N-IW125-1121 KEY WEST, Fla. (Sep 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Selectees and Naval Air Station Key West Fire Department host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at NAS Key West’s Boca Chica Field Sep. 12, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

