Soldiers, family, and friends of the Lyster Army Health Clinic Medical

Company gathered at the helipad outside the clinic to bid farewell to 1st

Sgt. Carl E. Nicholson and welcome 1st Sgt. Jun F. Ma, during a Change of

Responsibility Ceremony August 31, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:46 Photo ID: 7414351 VIRIN: 220831-A-TT449-930 Resolution: 4530x3023 Size: 0 B Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lyster's Medical Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.