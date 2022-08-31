Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyster's Medical Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    Lyster's Medical Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Soldiers, family, and friends of the Lyster Army Health Clinic Medical
    Company gathered at the helipad outside the clinic to bid farewell to 1st
    Sgt. Carl E. Nicholson and welcome 1st Sgt. Jun F. Ma, during a Change of
    Responsibility Ceremony August 31, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:46
    Photo ID: 7414351
    VIRIN: 220831-A-TT449-930
    Resolution: 4530x3023
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster's Medical Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lyster army health clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT