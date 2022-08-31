Soldiers, family, and friends of the Lyster Army Health Clinic Medical
Company gathered at the helipad outside the clinic to bid farewell to 1st
Sgt. Carl E. Nicholson and welcome 1st Sgt. Jun F. Ma, during a Change of
Responsibility Ceremony August 31, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 11:46
|Photo ID:
|7414351
|VIRIN:
|220831-A-TT449-930
|Resolution:
|4530x3023
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lyster's Medical Company Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
