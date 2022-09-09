Gunston Hall Sea and Anchor Evolution in Gdynia Poland

GDYNIA, Poland (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), secure the brow during a sea and anchor evolution in Gdynia, Poland, Sept. 10, 2022 as part of a scheduled port visit. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak))

Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 Location: GDYNIA, PL