    Gunston Hall Sea and Anchor Evolution in Gdynia Poland [Image 1 of 5]

    Gunston Hall Sea and Anchor Evolution in Gdynia Poland

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    GDYNIA, Poland (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), raise the brow during a sea and anchor evolution in Gdynia, Poland, Sept. 10, 2022 as part of a scheduled port visit. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall Sea and Anchor Evolution in Gdynia Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

