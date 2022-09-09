Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students explore STEM education at Fort Drum’s STARBASE Academy [Image 2 of 4]

    Students explore STEM education at Fort Drum’s STARBASE Academy

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Class was in session for the first time Sept. 12 at the Department of Defense STARBASE Academy at Fort Drum, as more than 40 students from the Watertown School District were immersed in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 08:17
    Photo ID: 7413905
    VIRIN: 220912-A-XX986-002
    Resolution: 4000x2256
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    STEM education
    Fort Drum STARBASE Academy

