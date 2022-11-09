Team Mildenhall remembers 9/11

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Jennifer Ray, 100th Air Refueling Wing chapel, salutes during the playing of the national anthem at the opening of the 9/11 memorial ceremony on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2022. Airmen, civilians and family members from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell joined Team Mildenhall in remembrance of the lives lost 21 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

