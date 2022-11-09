Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall remembers 9/11

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Jennifer Ray, 100th Air Refueling Wing chapel, salutes during the playing of the national anthem at the opening of the 9/11 memorial ceremony on Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 11, 2022. Airmen, civilians and family members from RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell joined Team Mildenhall in remembrance of the lives lost 21 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept. 11
    RAF Mildenhall
    Never Forget
    Team Mildenhall

