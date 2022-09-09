Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders Fire Department remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9]

    Pathfinders Fire Department remembers 9/11

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Eshleman, center, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron special projects officer, leads the 501st Combat Support Wing Airmen and firefighters in formation during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 9, 2022. Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. This commemoration provides the opportunity to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks, remember those who responded to the attacks, and tell our story of the resilience and fortitude of our nation’s military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 05:03
    VIRIN: 220909-F-IM475-1009
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders Fire Department remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    501 CSW
    501CSW

