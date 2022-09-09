U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Eshleman, center, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron special projects officer, leads the 501st Combat Support Wing Airmen and firefighters in formation during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 9, 2022. Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. This commemoration provides the opportunity to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks, remember those who responded to the attacks, and tell our story of the resilience and fortitude of our nation’s military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 05:03 Photo ID: 7413762 VIRIN: 220909-F-IM475-1009 Resolution: 8106x5404 Size: 2.64 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders Fire Department remembers 9/11 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.