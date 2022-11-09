US delivers AID to Pakistan

U.S. military personnel assigned to United States Central Command deliver critical aid in support of a USAID-led humanitarian mission at Sukkur Airport, Pakistan, Sep 11, 2022. USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance, helping people emerge from humanitarian crises, such as the catastrophic flooding currently plaguing Pakistan. This USAID-led delivery was the first of many to be distributed at several locations throughout the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac D. Garden)
|09.11.2022
|09.13.2022 03:53
|7413597
|220911-F-AQ171-1049
|4222x3016
|6.73 MB
|PK
|0
|0
