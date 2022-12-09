Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo [Image 1 of 3]

    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron, pose for a group photo Sept. 12, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 968th EAACS mission is to fly the E-3G Sentry, which is a modified Boeing 707 with a rotating radar dome that delivers real-time tactical decision-making and battlefield awareness to U.S. and partner nation assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:27
    Photo ID: 7413547
    VIRIN: 220912-F-FT779-1026
    Resolution: 4442x2499
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo
    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo
    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    USAFCENT
    968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT