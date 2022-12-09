Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220912-N-UF592-1019 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Vincent Martin, left, from Chicago, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Melvin Reid, from New York, secure a line during a sea and anchor evolution in the forecastle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 22:43
    Photo ID: 7413476
    VIRIN: 220912-N-UF592-1019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines [Image 12 of 12], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Departure
    Line handling
    Forecastle
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT