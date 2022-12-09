220912-N-UF592-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Melvin Reid, from New York, prepares to remove a chain stopper during a sea and anchor evolution in the forecastle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7413470
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-UF592-1012
|Resolution:
|5825x3888
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines [Image 12 of 12], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
