220912-N-UF592-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Melvin Reid, from New York, prepares to remove a chain stopper during a sea and anchor evolution in the forecastle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the lines [Image 12 of 12]