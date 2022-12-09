USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails

220912-N-JO823-1089 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist Kevin Velez, from East Windsor, New Jersey, mans the rails aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

