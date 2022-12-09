220912-N-JO823-1089 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 12, 2022) Logistics Specialist Kevin Velez, from East Windsor, New Jersey, mans the rails aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 12. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 22:43
|Photo ID:
|7413468
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-JO823-1089
|Resolution:
|4928x3070
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors man the rails [Image 12 of 12], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Ronald Reagan Departs Yokosuka to Resume Patrol
