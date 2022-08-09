U.S. Soldiers observe as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter sling loads a military vehicle during a U.S. Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 8, 2022. Nearly 30 Soldiers graduated the course, which was taught by a mobile training team at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:21 Photo ID: 7413362 VIRIN: 220908-Z-KS612-058 Resolution: 5579x3466 Size: 8.97 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers conduct sling load field exercise during Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.