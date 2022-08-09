Iowa National Guard Soldiers conduct sling load field exercise during Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge

2nd Lt. Brilee Vargason, a Mount Pleasant, Iowa, native and platoon leader assigned to Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, Iowa Army National Guard, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Pauley, a Madrid, Iowa, native and infantryman assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, IANG, observe as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter sling loads a cargo shipment during a U.S. Pathfinder course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on Sept. 8, 2022. Nearly 30 Soldiers graduated the course, which was taught by a mobile training team at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. Army Pathfinders are trained to provide navigational aid and advisory services to military aircraft in areas designated by supported unit commanders. During the Pathfinder course, students are instructed in aircraft orientation, aero-medical evacuation, close combat assault, ground to air communication procedures, control center operations, all three phases of a sling load operation, helicopter landing zone and pick up zone operations, and drop zone operations dealing with U.S. military fixed and rotary wing aircraft for personnel and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

