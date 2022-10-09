Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM50 day at the UofA [Image 3 of 5]

    DM50 day at the UofA

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Airmen volunteer at a tailgate hosted by DM50 for a University of Arizona Wildcats football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. Volunteers had a variety of tasks, from serving dinner to acting as security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7413179
    VIRIN: 220910-F-AL288-1037
    Resolution: 4459x3185
    Size: 908.7 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM50 day at the UofA [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan
    DMAFB
    UofA
    Bear Down
    DM50

