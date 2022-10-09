DM50 day at the UofA

A man takes a photo of the sky during a tailgate hosted by DM50 for a University of Arizona Wildcats football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. DM50 provided dinner and a variety of refreshments to tailgate attendendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
