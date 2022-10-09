DM50 members hand out hats to Airmen and their families during a tailgate they hosted for a University of Arizona Wildcats football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. DM50 provided dinner and a variety of refreshments to tailgate attendendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7413177
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-AL288-1014
|Resolution:
|5482x3916
|Size:
|686.48 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM50 day at the UofA [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT