DM50 members hand out hats to Airmen and their families during a tailgate they hosted for a University of Arizona Wildcats football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2022. DM50 provided dinner and a variety of refreshments to tailgate attendendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 18:50 Photo ID: 7413177 VIRIN: 220910-F-AL288-1014 Resolution: 5482x3916 Size: 686.48 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM50 day at the UofA [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.