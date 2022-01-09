U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Karla De Los Santos, deputy raven program manager with the 627th Security Forces Squadron, hands out suicide prevention information cards at McChord’s main gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 1, 2022. Suicide Prevention Month is observed every September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

