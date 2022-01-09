Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Karla De Los Santos, deputy raven program manager with the 627th Security Forces Squadron, hands out suicide prevention information cards at McChord’s main gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 1, 2022. Suicide Prevention Month is observed every September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

