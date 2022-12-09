Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Civilian Hires Take Oath of Office [Image 2 of 4]

    New Civilian Hires Take Oath of Office

    EWA BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Sep. 12, 2022) Capt. John S. Barsano, Commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division (NMCPAC EAD), congratulates new civilian hires after an oath of office ceremony September 12, 2022. NMCPAC EAD maintains underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 17:14
    Photo ID: 7413031
    VIRIN: 220912-N-KN989-1002
    Resolution: 5581x3986
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US 
    This work, New Civilian Hires Take Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    NMCPAC EAD
    NMCPAC
    John Barsano

