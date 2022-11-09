VTNG Welcomes Thousands to Open House

More than 8,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army National Guard, where military aviation, equipment, vehicles, munitions and flight simulators were on display, along with a career fair, musical performances and police dog demonstrations, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 11, 2022. The event was planned to coincide with the Vermont National Guard's observance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 which saw Vermont Air National Guard F-16s flying patrols over NYC in the immediate aftermath of the attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

