    VTNG Welcomes Thousands to Open House [Image 10 of 26]

    VTNG Welcomes Thousands to Open House

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    More than 8,000 visitors showed up to an open house hosted by the Vermont Air and Army National Guard, where military aviation, equipment, vehicles, munitions and flight simulators were on display, along with a career fair, musical performances and police dog demonstrations, at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 11, 2022. The event was planned to coincide with the Vermont National Guard's observance of the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 which saw Vermont Air National Guard F-16s flying patrols over NYC in the immediate aftermath of the attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

