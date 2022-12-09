Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Winning Fight for Talent at JRTC, Fort Polk [Image 2 of 2]

    BJACH Winning Fight for Talent at JRTC, Fort Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana was selected as the station of choice by four newly arrived Soldiers at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Pictured from left: Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, installation director of psychological health, Capt. Kelvin Cook, chief of operations, Capt. Maria Ong, clinical staff nurse for the mixed medical surgical ward and Staff Sgt. Carlos Constantino, noncommissioned officer in charge of pharmacy chose BJACH for a variety of personal and professional reasons.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Healthcare Professionals
    Army Medicine
    Talent Management
    BJACH

