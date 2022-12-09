BJACH Winning Fight for Talent at JRTC, Fort Polk

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana was selected as the station of choice by four newly arrived Soldiers at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Pictured from left: Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, installation director of psychological health, Capt. Kelvin Cook, chief of operations, Capt. Maria Ong, clinical staff nurse for the mixed medical surgical ward and Staff Sgt. Carlos Constantino, noncommissioned officer in charge of pharmacy chose BJACH for a variety of personal and professional reasons.

