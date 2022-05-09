The Dissimilar Air Combat Training allowed the RSAF to better understand the F-35B’s operational capabilities and combat characteristics. (Republic of Singapore Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 12:51
|Photo ID:
|7412267
|VIRIN:
|220905-M-BN069-002
|Resolution:
|600x338
|Size:
|7.76 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassadors and Singaporean Military Members Visit USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT