    Farewell Palehorse And Welcome Heavy CAV!

    LATVIA

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Latvian Airbase Commander, COL Masulis, said farewell and thank you 1st Air Cavalry Brigade "Air Cav" and welcomed 3-6 Air Cavalry Squadron to Latvia.
    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:12
    Photo ID: 7411987
    VIRIN: 220902-A-VB804-548
    Resolution: 2577x2183
    Size: 408.35 KB
    Location: LV
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

