    Navy Band Performs at Fleet Week Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 10, 2022) Members of the U.S. Navy Band perform at West Point Park in Baltimore's Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover 2022. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Seaman Braydon Abbott)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    mdfleetweek
    Maryland Fleet Week

