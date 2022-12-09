220912-N-VG565-1004
Virginia Beach, Va. (Sep. 12, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, right, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award to Cmdr. Erin E. Flint, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, and Cmdr. Tyler C. McQuiggan, executive officer of VFA-131, September 12. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)
This work, VFA-131 Receives Battle "E" Award, by CPO Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
