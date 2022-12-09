Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-131 Receives Battle "E" Award

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kathryn Macdonald 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    220912-N-VG565-1004
    Virginia Beach, Va. (Sep. 12, 2022) – Rear Adm. John F. Meier, right, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, presents the Battle Efficiency, or Battle "E", award to Cmdr. Erin E. Flint, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, and Cmdr. Tyler C. McQuiggan, executive officer of VFA-131, September 12. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a year-long evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aimee Ford)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:07
    Photo ID: 7411940
    VIRIN: 220912-N-VG565-1004
    Resolution: 2475x2248
    Size: 730.47 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-131 Receives Battle "E" Award, by CPO Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VFA-131
    Battle "E"
    Award

