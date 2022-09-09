Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

    USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

    SHANKSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220909-N-RB168-0207 SOMERSET, Pa., (Sept. 9, 2022) Capt. Chris Brown, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), presents a flag to Scott Close, dean of students and athletic director for Somerset Area Jr.-Sr. High School, during the school’s football game. The U.S. Navy sent 22 Sailors from USS Somerset to Somerset County for a multi-day trip to attend the the 21st anniversary observance of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial, and serve in a uniformed capacity as escorts, honoring the families of the 40 passengers and crew that perished on Flight 93. USS Somerset personnel participated in various service and engagement Community Relations projects (COMRELs) during their trip. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022
    Location: SHANKSVILLE, PA, US 
    TAGS

    #SEPTMEBER11 #USSSOMERSET #SOMERSET #FLIGHT93MEMORIAL #WeRemember #WeRemember911 #Honor93

