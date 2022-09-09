USS SOMERSET VISITS NAMESAKE TO HONOR 9/11

220909-N-RB168-0207 SOMERSET, Pa., (Sept. 9, 2022) Capt. Chris Brown, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), presents a flag to Scott Close, dean of students and athletic director for Somerset Area Jr.-Sr. High School, during the school’s football game. The U.S. Navy sent 22 Sailors from USS Somerset to Somerset County for a multi-day trip to attend the the 21st anniversary observance of 9/11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial, and serve in a uniformed capacity as escorts, honoring the families of the 40 passengers and crew that perished on Flight 93. USS Somerset personnel participated in various service and engagement Community Relations projects (COMRELs) during their trip. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

