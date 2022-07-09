Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Brazilian dignitaries for the Brazilian 200th Independence Day Celebration event hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 7, 2022. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country and food from the same. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7411631
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-VO743-2035
|Resolution:
|6048x3780
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brazilian 200th anniversary Celebration [Image 59 of 59], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
