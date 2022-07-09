Brazilian 200th anniversary Celebration

Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Brazilian dignitaries for the Brazilian 200th Independence Day Celebration event hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 7, 2022. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country and food from the same. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

