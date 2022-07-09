Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian 200th anniversary Celebration [Image 57 of 59]

    Brazilian 200th anniversary Celebration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Brazilian dignitaries for the Brazilian 200th Independence Day Celebration event hosted by students at the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 7, 2022. IADC students celebrate the Independence Day of all nations represented by students with a presentation about the country and food from the same. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7411629
    VIRIN: 220907-F-VO743-2033
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 9.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Brazilian 200th anniversary Celebration [Image 59 of 59], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    OAS
    IADC

