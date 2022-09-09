Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POTUS lands at Dover AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    POTUS lands at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, while enroute to Wilmington, Del., Sept. 9, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS lands at Dover AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Biden
    Air Force One
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing

