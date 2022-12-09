Gema Bhakti 2022 – Day 4 – Forming the groups - KOGABWILHAN

Capt. Aab Abdul Wahab, TNI, and US Army Maj. Joshua Mayer, discuss operations in the exercise control group for Gema Bhakti 22, September 12, 2022, Jakarta Indonesia. Gema Bhakti 22 is a USINDOPACOM Joint Exercise Program event, utilizing US Joint forces partnering with TNI Armed Forces working together to increase interoperability and enhance regional stability and security through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (US Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

