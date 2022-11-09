220911-N-EH998-1338 RED SEA (Sept. 11, 2022) Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) participate in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony while operating in the Red Sea, Sept. 11. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:14 Photo ID: 7411205 VIRIN: 220911-N-EH998-1338 Resolution: 6216x3497 Size: 512.96 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) and Royal Jordanian Navy [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.