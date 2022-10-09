Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Marines play in commemorative 9/11 Rugby game [Image 8 of 10]

    MRF-D 22: Marines play in commemorative 9/11 Rugby game

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 and Stray Cats players conduct a line-out during a rugby match in Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 10, 2022. MRF-D and the Stray Cats held a rugby match as a way to come together and commemorate the events from Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 04:40
    Photo ID: 7411201
    VIRIN: 220910-M-YO040-1145
    Resolution: 4036x2691
    Size: 428.97 KB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 52
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: Marines play in commemorative 9/11 Rugby game [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Rugby
    usmc news
    MRF-D 22
    usmcsports

