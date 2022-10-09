MRF-D 22: Marines play in commemorative 9/11 Rugby game

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22 make a toast alongside the Stray Cats team prior to a rugby match in Darwin, NT, Australia, Sept. 10, 2022. MRF-D and the Stray Cats held a rugby match as a way to come together and commemorate the events from Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 04:40
|Photo ID:
|7411194
|VIRIN:
|220910-M-YO040-1017
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|0
