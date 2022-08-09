Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022 [Image 16 of 16]

    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Mongolians race horses for one of the events of a Naadam festival held before the last day of field training exercises for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 9. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 04:23
    Photo ID: 7411181
    VIRIN: 220909-Z-MK318-1018
    Resolution: 5216x3478
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022
    Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    Naadam
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    humitarian assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT