Mongolian government and civil components hold a Naadam festival for Gobi Wolf 2022

Mongolians race horses for one of the events of a Naadam festival held before the last day of field training exercises for Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 9. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise exchanging knowledge in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
