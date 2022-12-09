Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC 9/11 Remembrance [Image 4 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC 9/11 Remembrance

    SINGAPORE

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220912-N-HG389-0037 SINGAPORE (Sep. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), speaks about the events of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 in Singapore, Sept. 12. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC 9/11 Remembrance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    Singapore
    COMLOG WESTPAC

