COMLOG WESTPAC 9/11 Remembrance

220912-N-HG389-0037 SINGAPORE (Sep. 12, 2022) Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), speaks about the events of 9/11 during a remembrance ceremony hosted by COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 in Singapore, Sept. 12. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

