Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

Command Chief Master Sgt. Martha Castleton and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McLennan Pose for a photo during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise incorporates more than 200 service members across four major commands creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing war time horizon.

Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US