    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Martha Castleton and Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McLennan Pose for a photo during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise incorporates more than 200 service members across four major commands creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever changing war time horizon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 20:49
    Photo ID: 7410829
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-FF470-0055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise, by MSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    Air Mobility Command
    MCA
    UTANG
    ExerciseThanos22

