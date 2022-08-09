Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen.

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    Air Mobility Command
    MCA
    UTANG
    ExerciseThanos22

