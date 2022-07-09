Exercise Thanos

UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

