Exercise Thanos

UH-60 Blackhawks and an Apache AH-64 from the Utah Army National Guard brought in distinguished visitors to visit more than 200 service members across four major commands who participated in a one day exercise held at Dugway Proving Ground on Sept. 8, 2022. The joint force exercise prioritized the concepts of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7410730
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-KM531-0333
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
