    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    In order to practice Agile Combat Employment, Airmen from the 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels shop are challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck on Aug. 24, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah. This innovative process demonstrates the ability to provide fuel to other vehicles when located in austere conditions in order to complete the mission. This joint force exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Nicholas Perez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.11.2022 19:55
    Photo ID: 7410724
    VIRIN: 220824-Z-CO660-1176
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ExerciseThanos22

