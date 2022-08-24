Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise

In order to practice Agile Combat Employment, Airmen from the 151st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels shop are challenged to defuel a KC-135R Stratotanker into an Army Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck on Aug. 24, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Salt Lake City, Utah. This innovative process demonstrates the ability to provide fuel to other vehicles when located in austere conditions in order to complete the mission. This joint force exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Nicholas Perez)

