On Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise, service members from more than seven military entities across three branches participated in an unprecedented joint force exercise at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This exercise will develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: TSgt Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 18:05 Photo ID: 7410600 VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-1432 Resolution: 5484x3832 Size: 1.22 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Unprecedented Joint Force Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.